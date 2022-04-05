ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Buc-ee’s wants to add a huge stop on I-35 in Hillsboro, but it’s not a done deal

By Maria Halkias The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQy4N_0f0K4cDQ00
Buc-ee's convenience store at 4156 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple is one of four stores along I-35 in Texas. A fifth on the major north-south highway in the state is in the works in Hillsboro. Irwin Thompson/The Dallas Morning News

Buc-ee’s is gaining a national persona as it expands to several states, but it’s far from being finished with Texas.

So far, it has opened two stores each in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Its first in Kentucky and South Carolina open later this month, and Buc-ee’s has plans for others in Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The operator of supersized convenience stores known for its clean bathrooms, cheap gas and snacks has plans for a fifth store on Interstate 35 right where I-35W from Fort Worth and I-35E from Dallas come together.

The Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday was expected to approve a staff recommendation to allow for the 125-foot tower with the beaver on top and other sign size exemptions for the retailer. That’s 25 feet taller than what the city allows.

“We’re always looking for great sites, and we’ve identified the city of Hillsboro as an ideal location,” said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Limited. “We’re working to see if we can make that a reality.”

The retailer hasn’t settled on a Hillsboro site yet. Buc-ee’s has purchased some land for a northbound travel center, but it’s not large enough.

Buc-ee’s’ other stores on I-35 are in Denton, Fort Worth, Temple and New Braunfels.

After summer 2023, the New Braunfels location will no longer be the largest Buc-ee’s in the U.S. A larger, 74,000-square-foot store will open in Sevierville, Tennessee. The proposed Hillsboro store would be as big as the Tennessee store.

That Tennessee store is one example of how Buc-ee’s picks its sites — on the road to destinations like Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Or it picks spots between two heavily traveled destinations, what Nadalo calls “common road trips” such as the big college towns of Lexington, Kentucky, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s first store in Kentucky opens in Richmond, south of Lexington, on April 19. This summer, its first Tennessee store will open in Crossville on the road between Nashville and Knoxville.

Based in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee’s is still 100% owned by founders Arch “Beaver’ Alpin III and Don Wasek. The retailer declined to disclose annual revenue, which some industry experts have placed at more than $500 million.

The company started its multi-state expansion in 2019. It’s hard to keep up with its announcements. It already has two stores open in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Buc-ee’s just announced plans for a store in Johnstown, Colorado, north of Denver, and is actively looking in Florida, Nadalo said.

So far, the out-of-state customer reception has been good, he said. There was a lawsuit brought in Alabama saying its cheap gas prices violated state laws, but Buc-ee’s prevailed.

Plans for the Boerne store in Texas have been delayed again until 2025 due to major road construction, Nadalo said, “but we’re still planning on it.”

Buc-ee’s in recent years has circled the Dallas-Fort Worth area with stores in Fort Worth, Denton, Melissa, Royse City, Terrell and Ennis. Hillsboro would be due south. There’s a big gap southwest of DFW.

The proposed Hillsboro store has some competition, said Arthur Mann, director of community and economic development in Hillsboro. Buc-ee’s has owned land in Waxahachie for several years, but that location would lose daily traffic coming from I-35W, he said.

Buc-ee’s has been raising wages and benefits in small towns and suburbs and now has a starting wage of $15 an hour. Each store employs 175 to 200 workers, and department manager jobs start at $22 an hour.

Many communities have given property tax abatements and sales tax breaks for the jobs. The discussions with Hillsboro haven’t reached that point yet. The city of Corinth rejected incentives requests for Buc-ee’s on I-35E in 2014. That’s how Denton got one.

H-E-B has bought property to build a supermarket next to Buc-ee’s in Melissa. The Buc-ee’s in Terrell has ended up being a huge magnet for development.

So is it still a big deal to land the smiling beaver-themed convenience store in Texas?

“Sure,” Mann said. “A lot of people out there would like to have a Buc-ee’s.”

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Ennis, TX
City
Terrell, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Hillsboro, TX
State
Missouri State
City
Waxahachie, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Lexington, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Richmond, TX
City
Lake Jackson, TX
City
Corinth, TX
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Boerne, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Food Drink
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
CW33

South Texas resident claims $5M win from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash. A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy