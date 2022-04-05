ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas woman,10-year-old dead after 2-vehicle crash

BROWN COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy...

