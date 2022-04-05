Police seek information related to bank robbery in Flat Rock

DETROIT – Detroit police bumped a man with a vehicle to knock a gun out of his hand after he fled a traffic stop at over 100 mph and got stuck in the mud, officials said. Officials tried to stop a 2008 Pontiac G6 on March 22 in the area of Scotten and Scovel streets in Detroit, according to authorities. They said the traffic stop was initiated because the G6 didn’t have a license plate.

