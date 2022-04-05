ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Fruit, vegetable benefit cards available for Alabama seniors

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhd3f_0f0K3LVo00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards are still available for eligible seniors, thanks to a federally funded program launched in January.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) administers the cards through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. Each card is worth $30 and can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at markets and stands in the state.

Best public high schools in Alabama

The program’s funding is allocated on a first come, first serve basis. Seniors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The card replaces paper vouchers issued in previous years.

“Seniors are encourage to keep this card in a safe place once it is received,” read a statement from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Benefits will be loaded to this same card each year after an application is submitted, therefore, it is very important to keep the card.”

To apply for a benefits card, you must be 60 or older and meet income guidelines outlined by the state.

  • For a household of 1, gross household income cannot exceed $1,772 monthly
  • For a household of 2, gross household income cannot exceed $2,396 monthly
Agencies participate in public safety drone training

For homes with more than two people, visit here .

Applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail. Applicants may apply online at fma.alabama.gov. If approved, the card will be mailed, though applicants are required to reapply every year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Sfmnp#Benefits
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy