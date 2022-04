TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 8am for Gonzales, DeWitt, Lavaca Counties. Storms in the area as of 1:15am are weaker than earlier. There are still pockets of heavy rain, lightning, gusts and couple pockets of very small hail but overall, these storms are good news with welcome rainfall in our area. Later tonight, will need to monitor our eastern counties in the watch for signs of stronger storms. Otherwise, this storminess will gradually exit our region and impact the Houston area through daybreak.

