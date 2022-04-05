ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rep. Johnson says she received another racist threat

By Andrew Birkle
 1 day ago



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Representative Cynthia A. Johnson says that she received another racist threat in a voicemail on her office phone Sunday.

Johnson’s office says the caller used ‘derogatory racist language’ to describe the lawmaker.

“See you on the battlefield… we’ll get you,” Johnson alleges the caller said in the 10-second recording. “Don’t worry.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened to Johnson. In June of 2021, Johnson received a threat that had ‘racist and misogynistic language,’ and was forwarded on to law enforcement.

In December of 2020, a man was arrested for threatening Johnson and falsely reporting a bomb in the state Capitol.

Johnson said she was disappointed but not surprised by the most recent incident.

“This is not the first vile voicemail I received, and I am sure it won’t be the last,” Johnson said. “All these racists want to do is scare and silence me, just like racists have always done to people of my skin color, but I will not let them. I will continue to use my voice to stand up for my city and against such bigotry.”

