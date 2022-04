The Bridgewater College Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. The concert will open with “April in Paris” by Vernon Duke and arranged by Jeff Hest. Featured soloists on the song are junior music majors Conrad Krytusa and Wyatt Smith on trombone and trumpet, respectively.

