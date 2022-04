WrestleMania 38 is over, and we have a lot of thoughts on what’s happening after. With Carmella officially on the outs in her tag-team with Queen Zelina, she and Monday Night Raw commentator Corey Graves will step away from television to get married. Graves’ absence, of course, means the commentary team will be without a vital presence for some time, though it looks like the WWE is bringing in some pro wrestling royalty to fill his slot in the interim. That’s right, Jerry “The King” Lawler will be back behind the commentary table for Monday Night Raw.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO