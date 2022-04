With starting running back Isaiah Ifanse out for the spring as he recovers from offseason surgery, it has opened the door for other running backs to step up and take more reps in Montana State's practices. Head coach Brent Vigen has emphasized the importance of building depth at all positions, especially after last season when freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott stepped in to play a crucial role in the Bobcats’ run to the FCS national title game. ...

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 16 MINUTES AGO