ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

National news stirs concern

Aurora News Register
 4 days ago

As concerned parents and grandparents we would like to address two stories from last week’s national headlines. 1. We encourage you to watch or read the transcript of President Biden’s speech...

www.auroranewsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
Aurora, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
The Independent

Hackers breaking into Ukrainian military Facebook accounts to try and make soldiers surrender, Meta says

Hackers are breaking into Ukrainian military Facebook accounts in an attempt to make soldiers surrender, Meta has said.The attack has attempted to break into accounts run by “dozens” of military personnel in the country, the Facebook parent company said in its latest security report.Such attacks are being carried out by a person or group that security experts have named Ghostwriter. Meta pointed to activity by Ghostwriter in a report it published in February, but said the new attacks have happened since.The attackers compromise email addresses and then use that to get into social media accounts, it said.Once in, it has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Obama: I Underestimated the Threat of Disinformation

When they last sat down for an interview, in November 2020, Barack Obama told Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg that disinformation is “the single biggest threat to our democracy.” The threat was not a new one, he said, but it was accelerating. It has continued to accelerate since. A month and a half after that conversation, a violent mob stormed the Capitol, driven by the false belief that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump and could be taken back by force. Over the past year, COVID conspiracism has likely cost thousands of lives. Russia has mounted a massive disinformation campaign to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Obama and Goldberg spoke once again about the threat of disinformation and what we can do to stop it. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision. It can be heard on an episode of the podcast Radio Atlantic here:
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NBC News

Fox News isn't news

The problem with Fox “News,” the cable TV channel, isn’t just what it is — it’s also what it isn’t. It is often a purveyor of propaganda and misinformation. What it’s not is a source of “news” — at least not by any normal definition.
TV & VIDEOS
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy