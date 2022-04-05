ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

26-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Naugatuck

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvRxa_0f0K0n4F00
A 26-year-old man died at the hospital after crashing a motorcycle in Connecticut over the weekend. Photo Credit: Facebook/Naugatuck Police Department

A 26-year-old man died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

Police responded to a report of a serious motorcycle crash in New Haven County shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

Authorities said investigators found that John Johnson Jr. was riding his 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHR west on Prospect Street in Naugatuck when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the road and went down an embankment.

Johnson was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead later that day, police reported.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Authorities asked anyone with information or any additional witnesses to call Detective McGarvey at 203-729-5222 Ext. 2584 or the confidential tipline at 203-720-1010.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven County, CT
Crime & Safety
Naugatuck, CT
Accidents
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Waterbury Police: Two ejected after crash, one died

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were ejected from a car following an accident on Thomaston Avenue on Thursday. Waterbury Police were called to 1225 Thomaston Avenue around 10:00 pm on reports of a car accident. According to police reports, a 38-year-old New Britain man was driving in the area...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Johnson Jr.
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver From Mahopac Sentenced For Fatal Hit-And-Run

A Hudson Valley woman may spend nearly two decades in state prison for driving while drunk in a fatal hit-and-run crash. Late on June 25, 2021, in Putnam County, James “Jimmy” Crecco, Sr. was getting into his car outside his brother’s Lake Mahopac lake house on Route 6N when he was struck by Mahopac resident Maggie Deperna, who fled the scene after hitting him.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Seymour Home, Police Say

Investigators believe a Connecticut couple found dead in their home likely died in a murder-suicide. Police received a report of two deceased senior citizens at their New Haven County home in Seymour, located on Manners Avenue, at about 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, according to the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman Nabbed For Violent Carjacking Of Danbury Taxi Driver, Police Say

An 18-year-old Fairfield County woman has been charged in connection with the violent carjacking of a taxi driver. Ashley Reyes, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 31, following a months-long investigation into a violent carjacking that sent a 42 year-old Danbury taxi driver to the hospital last September. Reyes...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
246K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy