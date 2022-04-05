26-Year-Old Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Naugatuck

A 26-year-old man died at the hospital after crashing a motorcycle in Connecticut over the weekend. Photo Credit: Facebook/Naugatuck Police Department

A 26-year-old man died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

Police responded to a report of a serious motorcycle crash in New Haven County shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

Authorities said investigators found that John Johnson Jr. was riding his 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHR west on Prospect Street in Naugatuck when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the road and went down an embankment.

Johnson was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead later that day, police reported.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Authorities asked anyone with information or any additional witnesses to call Detective McGarvey at 203-729-5222 Ext. 2584 or the confidential tipline at 203-720-1010.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.