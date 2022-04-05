ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE RAW After WrestleMania Draws Best Viewership In More Than One Year

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s live post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.101 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.16% from last week’s 1.979 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.318 million viewers (last...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Financial World

Vince Russo: "Vince McMahon is punishing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch"

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT Match And Segment For Tonight

A new match and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT 2.0. WWE has announced Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend for tonight’s show. The two have had words over the past several weeks, and now they will lock up for the first time. Lyons appeared on “Lashing Out” during the March 8 NXT episode.
WWE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry's top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction. The show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday, the Nielsen company said. That's a 4% increase...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tucker Carlson
wrestlinginc.com

Photos, Video: Bianca Belair Suffers Black Eye At WrestleMania 38

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 saw Bianca Belair capture the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Becky Lynch. As seen below, Belair took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a shiner Lynch left her with. It appears the black eye was caused by a flip into a kick from the second rope, which you can see in the GIF below, and the featured photo above.
WWE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

There's been several changes on the talk show front in recent weeks. Both The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show were cancelled within days of one another. Rumors of The Real ending after its 8th season are also floating around, with comedian Sherri Shepherd, and singer and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson getting their own talk shows. Late night talk shows are also seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, Jamie Granet-Bederman is stepping down from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and will be replaced by The Drew Barrymore Show exec producer Chris Miller.
TV SHOWS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star & Others Seemingly React To Nash Carter Release

As noted earlier, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was let go by WWE on Wednesday. The release happened in the aftermath of Carter’s wife, Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee, accusing him of domestic assault and emotional abuse. Besides the allegations, Lee also posted a photo of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute, while sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wrestlemania#Network Tv#Ncaa Basketball#Tucker Carlson Tonight#Combat#The Usa Network#Showbuzz Daily
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome back? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are among the biggest names in wrestling history. If you have been watching WWE for any length of time, you know that there are some names which have made a lot of history in the company. Some of them have even made an impact even outside of WWE and another one of those names will be back soon.
WWE
Variety

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Match Game’ Canceled at ABC, Along With ‘Card Sharks’ and More as Network Firms Up Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Alec Baldwin-hosted “Match Game” isn’t expected to return to ABC, as the Alphabet web begins to firm up its plans for its annual game show-heavy summer lineup. Also unlikely to return are “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Dating Game” and “The Hustler,” while “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” are expected to be back. The fate of “Match Game” had been the source of speculation in the wake of Baldwin’s accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the independent production “Rust” last fall. But ABC’s decision to cancel “Match...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Addresses Randy Orton’s Recent Comments Critical Of NXT Talent

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his time in Evolve. This was the promotion he broke out in, and he believes that prepared him well for NXT. “You know what? It’s always a different...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Considering More Call-Ups And A Managerial Role For Superstar

There’s been recent talk about more WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster. A new report from Fightful Select notes that LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez have both been pitched for call-ups to RAW or SmackDown. It was noted that while Gonzalez seems to be expected by most within NXT, Knight’s situation didn’t seem as certain.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

MLB on Partnering With Apple TV+ to Stream Friday Night Doubleheaders

Baseball is as American as — Apple TV+. The National Pasttime has a new media partner this season, as the MLB will be streaming Friday night doubleheaders on the Apple streaming service. Noah Garden, the league's chief revenue officer, spoke to Cheddar News to break down the details of what's being offered in the new package and why Major League Baseball felt the need to make the move this year. "We've been in a situation where we've lost reach, even within the cable bundle. There are situations where people in the local market don't have access to watch their favorite team and their local team on top of that," he said. "You have cord cutters and even probably more importantly, cord nevers. So streaming offers of some ability to gain reach that we've lost over the the last couple of years, and Apple was really the perfect partner for us."
MLB
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Reveals The Last Person He Saw Before WWE WrestleMania Entrance

Speaking to The Ringer shortly after his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made it clear he is not bothered by the perception he is a sellout. “Like I’ve already said, I’m all in [with WWE],” Rhodes said. “It’s a great investment, and I’m investing in them as well, but I want people to understand what that means. Because if people begrudge me and call me a sellout or whatnot, I want them to know what that really means, and why it doesn’t bother me at all – if that makes any sense.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Possible Additions To Edge’s New RAW Stable

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeat AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from Damian Priest. It was reported before WrestleMania how WWE had plans for Edge to lead a new heel stable on RAW, and that Priest was one of the names being discussed for the faction. Now Fightful Select reports that WWE is looking to add more names to the group.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw Dolin and Jayne capture the titles by defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. The finish saw Wendy Choo try to interfere on behalf of Kai and Gonzalez, but NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose took her out and during the chaos, Dolin and Jayne double teamed a distracted Gonzalez and took out her hurt knee, then hit her with the Toxic Shock move.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy