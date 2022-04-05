ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Brothers charged with stealing 53 guns from store

By Anna Skog
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two brothers have been charged on three counts for stealing 53 guns from Al and Bob’s Sports in February, court documents show.

Joseph Percy Woods and Johon Daveon Woods have both been charged with theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and being felons in possession of firearms.

The charges stem from a burglary that happened on February 23 on 68 th Street near US-131 in Byron Township. The men broke into Al and Bob’s Sports and stole 53 guns from the store, court documents show.

Deputies: Truck hits McDonald’s after attempted robbery

Police say Johon Woods then stole a vehicle and drove off with it, eventually losing control and crashing into a nearby McDonald’s restaurant. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said he then tried to steal another vehicle at the gas station next door but was arrested before he could.

Johon Woods was previously charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglar’s tools, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and automobile theft on Feb. 28.

