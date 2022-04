In just a couple months a whole new segment of the population will join the work force. One local university is preparing their senior students for that moment. Muskingum University’s Education Department held mock interviews for students in their program about to graduate with teaching degrees. These interviews took place with real superintendents and principals, so students could get a sense of what the interview process is like. They also learned how to make their interviews better for when they’re in a real situation.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO