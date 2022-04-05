ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

 2 days ago

It's Poetry Month! If you've ever thought about giving poetry...

NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Send us your mini poems

Every April, we ask our audience to help us celebrate National Poetry Month by writing their own poems. Whether you're an amateur or an award-winning poet, we want your haikus, your odes, your unconventional prose. Here's how it works: Share your original poem to Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Phoblographer

Why We Commend World Press Photo for Its Efforts in Diversity

World Press Photo has announced its regional winners, and as always, the standard of photography is high. While many publications give a round-up of the winners, we’ll look at this from a different angle. Because, although we should celebrate the photographers and the work they create, there’s something else we should celebrate: diversity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Parade

What Artifacts Define Your Own Life? Bestselling Author Patti Callahan Explains How They Connect Us To Our History

Welcome to our Parade.com essay series in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Patti Callahan Henry. Once a month, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, Patti Callahan Henry reflects on the objects that define our life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Books are my refuge, but I had to overcome dyslexia to write the stories I was bursting to tell

Stories for me have always been an escape. At first it was those written by other people – I slid into them when things in the real world became overwhelming. I can map my childhood through The Secret Garden via A Town Like Alice. As a dyslexic child who struggled to read, I listened endlessly to story tapes from the library, and my tastes were dictated by what was available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

