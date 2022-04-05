ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

They had age, and quality players and quality depth. Interesting note is OSU had a better eFG% over Kansas (m)

theozone.net
 2 days ago

[In reply to "Recruiting rankings of KU’s rotation players: Harris 94, Ochai 132,...

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Jayhawks win fourth National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is, once again, on the top of college basketball. The Jayhawks beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, in Monday’s NCAA National Championship. KU jumped to a 7-0 lead. The Final Four game against Villanova proved the Jayhawks performs well when they set the tone. However, UNC found […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KSNB Local4

Potential air quality impacts from prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Neighboring states Kansas and Oklahoma carrying out prescribed burning for the management of prairie and rangelands has the potential to affect the air quality in Nebraska. As a result, an advisory of possible moderate air impact has been issued for the evening of March 27 through the morning of March 28 for south and south central Nebraska.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTRF

Mountaineers back home, play host to No. 12 OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy. “It will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efg#Osu#Ku#Harris 94#Ochai 132#Wilson 53
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
College Football News

2022 Oklahoma Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Oklahoma schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Oklahoma Football Schedule: Who do the Sooners have to play on the road?. Hey, new guy. You might have a team good enough to win the Big 12 – at...
DALLAS, TX
Hutch Post

Top-10 Cowboys visit Wichita State on Tuesday

Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1 Big 12) vs. Wichita State (12-15, 1-2 American) Tuesday, April 5 | 6:00 pm | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium) TBA vs. LHP Jace Miner (0-1, 14.14) SCENE SETTER: The Shockers return home for a midweek contest against nationally ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium, the first of three matchups against the Cowboys in 2022. Wichita State enters the matchup with a 12-15 overall record after going 1-2 in the first American Athletic Conference series of the season this past weekend in Houston. The Shockers blanked the Cougars on Friday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Jace Kaminska, but Houston bounced back to claim the next two games, including a come-from-behind 4-3 win on Sunday. Prior to the two defeats, Wichita State had beaten the Cougars in nine straight games, the longest winning streak for WSU in the all-time series. Wichita State opened the season dropping their first six games, the worst start to a campaign since the 1953 season. The Shockers are coming off a 31-23 season a year ago, including an 18-13 mark in the American Athletic Conference that produced a third-place finish, WSU's best since joining the AAC in 2017. Wichita State is seeking their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy