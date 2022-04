While Eric Musselman is already hard at work to revamp his roster for the 2022-23 hoops season, the Arkansas head coach must now add finding a new assistant to his task list. Clay Moser, who joined Musselman when he first arrived in Fayetteville in 2019, announced on Wednesday that his time with the program has come to an end.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO