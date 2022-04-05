ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Earlier heat can mean earlier Cicada return in Las Vegas

By Ophelia Hemsworth
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKSNV (Las Vegas) — Our earlier warm temperatures can mean earlier cicadas. While there is debate over if and how our mild winter and erratic spring can affect the number of cicadas and...

