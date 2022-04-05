ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police chief’s home burglarized

By Action News 5 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ top crime-fighter finds herself the victim of a crime herself once again. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ new home was burglarized last weekend. Most neighbors we spoke to say they simply woke up last Saturday morning to a lot of police commotion....

