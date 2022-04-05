Tuesday April 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The breezy southeast winds will begin to die down after sunset and more cloud cover will start to move in overnight. Tuesday morning lows will not be as cold in the low to middle 40s, a few isolated showers will be possible for the morning commute. Cloudy skies will stay with us Tuesday with rain showers becoming more widespread in nature by the late afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times with rainfall totals up to one inch through Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will end on Wednesday as the center of low pressure tracks off to the east.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO