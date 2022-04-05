A Convincing Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe Is on Sale for Only $60 Right Now

Click here to read the full article.

Any true home chef knows that a Dutch oven is the ticket to hearty soups and stews, delectable short ribs, expertly braised meats and veggies, and even perfectly crusty breads. But with most Dutch ovens — including the famed colorful Le Creuset — costing a pretty penny, it’s understandable if you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on one item.

Enter Bed Bath and Beyond, whose home brand, Our Table, has a dreamy Le Creuset dupe for a fraction of the price. Just like its famous competitors, the brand’s six-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven comes in a bevy of beautiful colors, but at $75 (and with many colors on sale for just $60), it won’t break the bank.

On sale for $60 in cobalt, denim, glossy black, grey, matte white, and red, this durable Dutch oven whips up everything from meals to sides and breads with precision, thanks to cast iron that makes heating even and thorough, and a matching cast iron lid that prevents heat and moisture from escaping. It’s easy to handle thanks to a stainless steel knob handle and sturdy side handles. Just like its pricier counterparts, it’s suitable for cooking on all stove types, in the oven, and on the barbecue grill, and the cream-colored interior enamel makes hand-cleaning a breeze.

Buyers can’t stop boasting about this budget-friendly pick, which is why you’ll want to snag one in the shade of your choosing before it inevitably sells out. “After 25 years of cooking with very expensive French cast iron enamel cookware, I finally replaced my beloved pans,” wrote one recent five-star shopper. “The Our Table cookware looked good on paper with the same dynamics as the expensive french pans, was skeptical as Our Table was a fraction of the cost. They shipped for free too! I LOVE them. They perform equally as good as my old set.”

Another called it one of their “favorite go-to kitchen appliances,” adding, “This is a super well made Dutch oven that cooks like a dream. I have made countless bread and tomato sauce in this pot. It’s just the right size to feed a family of four.”

Yet another called it “fantastic quality and gorgeous, too,” writing, “I have had this Dutch oven for about two months now and have used it many times. From homemade soups to slow cooked one-pot meals to popcorn, this pot is fantastic. I have a gas range and I heat the pot very slow and low to get even cooking. It’s also gorgeous; I got the green color and it stays on the stove because it’s so good-looking. You will NOT regret buying this!!”