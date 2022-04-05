ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto

By 10/11 NOW, Samantha Bernt
knopnews2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Unicameral failed to override Governor Ricketts’s veto on...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Small Business Administration will begin a pilot program on Wednesday. Alvaton Elementary world down syndrome day celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. World Down Syndrome Day at Alvaton Elementary. Community gardens getting ready for spring. Updated: 14 hours ago. Spring is...
ALVATON, KY
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Voting for our future

The Nebraska Legislature has reached a critical juncture. In the coming weeks, Senators will make important votes on a budget that will shape the future of our state. On March 11th, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee released its amendments to my proposed budget. This week, Senators will begin debating what to do with billions of taxpayer dollars. Specifically, they will decide whether surplus State revenues should be used for more government spending or returned to Nebraskans through tax relief. This extra revenue isn’t my money as Governor. It’s not the Legislature’s money. It’s the people’s money.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Legislature#Rent#Veto#Nebraska Unicameral#Koln
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Upholding the right to life

LINCOLN, Neb.-For decades, the abortion industry has pushed the mantra that abortion is a human right. They’ve tried their best to normalize a culture of death, where the most vulnerable among us have fallen victim to the lie that one person’s so-called right to privacy trumps the right of another to live. The infamous Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade gave false credibility to their movement. But in less than four months, the Supreme Court could finally overturn Roe v. Wade.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s employment now above pre-pandemic levels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on Tuesday following news that Nebraska’s employment grew by more than 12,000 people from January 2020 to January 2022. “Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” said...
NEBRASKA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto

The Louisiana Legislature is all but certain to have a veto override session starting Wednesday. What Republican leaders don’t know is whether they have enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection and put their version of Louisiana’s congressional map into place. Two-thirds of the Louisiana Senate and House each must vote in favor […] The post Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: Vote to override gov's veto of transgender athletes bill

Utah Legislature Veto override vote on transgender sports bill. Veto override session Friday 1:00 p.m. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate must approve overriding the governor’s action for it to take effect. Special Session immediately following called by Governor. Utah Legislature will set up a commission...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy