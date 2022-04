A new online program at UW-La Crosse aims to help address Wisconsin’s extreme shortage of school psychologists. Working with the state Department of Public Instruction and Department of Education on the School Based Mental Health Professionals Grant, UW-L is adding an online program to its esteemed traditional program that will allow current teachers to become endorsed as a school psychologist while continuing to teach.

