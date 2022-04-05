Inmate who ‘walked away’ from low-security prison caught in Grand Junction

DENVER (KDVR) – Officials said Tuesday they apprehended an inmate who “walked away” from a satellite camp at a low-security federal correctional prison.

Authorities had been looking for 60-year-old Frank Elliott since Sunday morning when he was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to arrest Elliott at 11:30 a.m. in Grand Junction.

Elliott was serving a 15-year sentence for a conviction of federal drug charges out of the District of South Dakota.

Elliott was discovered missing after he didn’t show up in a prisoner count.

The Marshals Service said it doesn’t know how Elliott managed to travel to Grand Junction. He was found in a park near a bus station, and they believe he was possibly trying to travel back to Denver.

