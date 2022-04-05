City sells property to Kilbourne Group in downtown Fargo
By Renee Nygren
valleynewslive.com
1 day ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners have approved the sale of city-owned property in downtown Fargo to the Kilbourne Group. Proposals for the property, located at 419 3rd St. N. show a 115-unit apartment building, as well...
A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
A public hearing on Costco's proposed move to a new location on Zoo Drive has been delayed until May 3 before the Billings City Board of Adjustment. The hearing will take place in the first-floor conference room of the Miller Building at 2825 Third Ave. N. in Billings.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patriot Popcorn’s dozens of gourmet popcorn flavors with names like ‘Fat Elvis!’ and ‘Aboriginal’ ship across the country, but the veteran-owned business’s freshest batches will be available only in Johnson City when the business relocates from Illinois this spring. “We’re known for our caramels and cheddars we make,” co-owner Mike […]
FARGO — Faith and begorrah, the HoDo has new owners. Fargo’s Hotel Donaldson has been purchased by the partners that own and operate the Blarney Stone Pubs in West Fargo, Bismarck and Sioux Falls. “Our plan is to look at putting a Blarney Stone on the main floor...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliottborough are turning to a City of Charleston service to report neighbors who do not clean up their properties. “The neighbors get a little restless about these kind of issues,” said Will Greene, the Vice President of the Cannonborough-Elliottborough Neighborhood Association. The streets around the neighborhood have also seen pet […]
For the last couple of years, the housing market has been crazy. It's almost like once a house goes on the market, future home buyers immediately submit offers. You barely have time to look at the house before you buy it. South Dakota is a state that is always welcoming...
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
My wife and I moved to Rogers, MN in 2020 just before COVID-19 hit and homes began going on the market for crazy prices. As we familiarized ourselves with the area, we discovered a private property in nearby Otsego that struck me as one of the most majestic homes I'd ever seen. Located on River Road NE (or County Highway 42), it sits atop an immaculately-kept lawn at the end of a gated driveaway. A private lake/pond can be seen to the left of the driveway and a private tennis court on the right. When viewing from Google Maps, an outdoor pool sits out front of the house and the Mississippi and Crow Rivers intersect just behind. It's truly a stunning piece of property.
Convenience is always the key when it comes to shopping and Amarillo is getting a new business that will help with that convenience. We have several choices when it comes to convenience stores. Places to zip into for a drink, snacks, and gas. Not only are we getting one store, but the plan is for two stores in Amarillo. This is great news and I'm excited to share.
According to Inforum.com, a Fargo school board member spoke about "Furries" in Fargo schools. Jennifer Benson said some students informed her that other schools in the United States have litter boxes in their restrooms. Fargo Public Schools denied the existence of litter boxes and claim they will not be adding any to their restrooms.
The City of Minneapolis will start collecting yard waste again — but would prefer you don't actually pick it up for at least a couple of weeks. The city sent out an alert Monday notifying residents that seasonal yard waste pickup begins the week of April 11. But don't...
Just when you think it's safe to go out in the park. Hey, I'm not trying to sound like a commercial for a horror movie, nor am I after stirring up anything negative, but hey this is definitely worth a shout-out. I wrote a story last September that kind of parallels what I'm about to talk about now - Bismarck Beware: Parasites From Dog Parks Becoming Hard To Kill - That was the title I chose, and I'm guessing you can tell what the topic was. So many people became aware of this and some stopped going altogether to dog parks in Bismarck/Mandan.
A beloved Benton City business is closing its doors after 18 years. It would be easier to say the pandemic or low demand was the reason for the demise of this Benton City business but it looks like it was something else that's going to close the doors on this business.
Mesa City Council hopes this is the year to finally turn a downtown boondoggle into a boon for downtown. Council recently heard the latest development plan for 27 acres of city-owned land just north of Main Street near Phoenix Marriott Mesa that Mesa acquired through eminent domain, leveling 63 homes at a taxpayer cost of $6 million.
LYNN— Chief Financial Officer Michael Bertino and City Treasurer Elyse Fannon announced the city sold two bond issues, the proceeds of which will be used to finance municipal projects. Fidelity
The post City sells bonds to fund projects appeared first on Itemlive.
Barb Greiner described her tenure as Bexley’s recreation supervisor as a calling rather than a job. Greiner retired April 1 from the Recreation and Parks Department after 33 years. “What we do is feelings – it’s the kid who we gave confidence to and the kid that we made...
Comments / 1