Fargo, ND

City sells property to Kilbourne Group in downtown Fargo

By Renee Nygren
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners have approved the sale of city-owned property in downtown Fargo to the Kilbourne Group. Proposals for the property, located at 419 3rd St. N. show a 115-unit apartment building, as well...

