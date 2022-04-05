ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester police: Gun handled by 2-year-old boy in car killed girl, 4

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cover picture for the articleCHESTER — A 2-year-old boy was handling a gun in a parked vehicle at a gas station pump near Philadelphia when it discharged, killing a 4-year-old girl, police said. Chester police said the shooting happened...

