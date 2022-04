On Thursday it was reported that redshirt freshman tight end Caden Clark entered the transfer portal. He didn’t see an in-game action during the 2021 season and now is on his way out of Tuscaloosa. Clark was buried on the depth chart during the 2021 season that ended in another CFP championship game appearance. He was listed behind Jahleel Billingsley (now at Texas), Cameron Latu, and Major Tennison (graduated).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO