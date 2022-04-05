ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

 2 days ago

It's Poetry Month! If you've ever thought about giving poetry...

NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Send us your mini poems

Every April, we ask our audience to help us celebrate National Poetry Month by writing their own poems. Whether you're an amateur or an award-winning poet, we want your haikus, your odes, your unconventional prose. Here's how it works: Share your original poem to Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
aiptcomics

‘The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life’ review

There’s something about comics that elevates the written word which is plain to see in The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life. The new hardcover from Abrams ComicArts is by Grant Snider features a comic strip style with a complete “story” on each page. The word “story” is in quotes because in many ways this book is poetry paired with drawings made to make you think, reflect, and ultimately calm your nerves. It’s a bit about living, but in many ways, it’s also a book about slowing down and not doing anything at all to better respect and enjoy being alive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NPR

Ocean Vuong's new poems examine the 'big, big yesterday' since his mother was alive

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS New York

Ukrainian art curator describes journey fleeing country

NEW YORK -- A Ukrainian art curator is talking about her escape from the war to bring her country's work to one of the biggest shows in the world.Maria Lanko was in a Chelsea gallery Wednesday, describing her tense journey in March to the Venice Biennale.As Russian bombs fell near Kyiv, Lanko loaded boxes containing the artwork into her car and headed to the border with Romania. The usual one-day drive took six days along backroads."We also couldn't take any highways because they were shelled from the first day," Lanko saiad. "I slept in some kind of really cold houses that we could find, you know, just on the way, just empty old houses. And inside was around zero Celsius."That's 32 degrees Fahrenheit.Lanko is working to raise funds to support Ukrainian artists and cultural institutions.
MUSEUMS

