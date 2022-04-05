Springfield paraprofessionals union reaches contract deal with school district

After its worker group publicly questioned whether a previous voluntary recognition announcement was official, International Documentary Association management has signed a voluntary recognition agreement with the union backing their organizing workers. Both IDA and the worker group, Documentary Workers United, which is associated with the Communications Workers of America Local 9003, announced the development Wednesday. DWU says both IDA executive director Richard Ray Perez and CWA Local 9003 president Marisa Remski signed the voluntary recognition agreement. According to the worker group, all of the roles they originally asked for in their initial request for voluntary recognition will be included in the...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 22 HOURS AGO