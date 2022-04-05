Springfield paraprofessionals union reaches contract deal with school district
By Aprell May Munford
MassLive.com
2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — After more than two years of contentious negotiations, union leaders and city officials are touting a proposed four-year agreement that will provide paraeducators here with a starting wage of...
Leaders of the five unions representing all the Poughkeepsie City School District staff are calling on the district to strengthen school safety. The five union residents are joining together after violent incidents have increased this year, particularly among middle and high school students. They're asking the district to hold bi-monthly...
CHADRON, Neb. -- Classroom paraprofessionals and secretaries will be receiving a raise in the Chadron Public Schools District. The Chadron School District approved a 50-cent per hour raise for the positions at their latest meeting. Starting wages now range from $12.02 per hour to $13.76 per hour. The elevated pay...
A tentative agreement has been reached between teachers at Proviso High School District 209 and administrators, ending a strike that has canceled classes for two weeks. “We are pleased to reach an agreement that prioritizes our students, parents, and communities,” Proviso Teachers Union President Maggie Riley said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our membership will be voting on the tentative agreement next week.”
The Worcester Human Rights Commission responded to calls for the removal of a Pride flag at a local Catholic school by requesting Worcester City Hall fly the Progressive Pride flag in solidarity. On Tuesday, the flag was already up and waving in front of City Hall. Over the weekend news...
The teachers’ union and officials in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District have reached an agreement, ending an impasse that has lasted more than a month. Officials from the Mt. Diablo Education Association and Mt. Diablo Unified School District issued a joint statement Saturday to announce the tentative agreement, which must be approved by the union members and the district board to become final.
On strike since March 8, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Professionals announced early today that negotiators for both teachers and ESPs had reached tentative agreements with the Minneapolis Public Schools. News of the agreement came in a 5:01 a.m news release 17 days after teachers and Educational...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District sat down at the bargaining table for hours with the Sacramento City Teachers Association for the first time on Sunday since thousands of teachers and staff went on strike last week. The district also continued talks with the local SEIU 1021 Chapter.
TROY — Collins Aerospace and UAW Local 128 have reached an agreement on a new contract, which will end a lockout of about 300 employees at the company’s plant in Troy. “We’re pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable solution and look forward to continuing to work with our represented employees to deliver quality products and solutions for our customers,” Collins Aerospace said in a prepared statement.
Coronavirus cases at Massachusetts public schools rose for the third consecutive week, coinciding with mounting transmission of the omicron subvariant BA.2. The number of COVID-19 infections among students increased by about 22.5% in the latest official report released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. From March 24-30, officials say 2,441 tested positive for the virus, compared to 1,993 in the week prior.
Ten communities facing staffing shortfalls in their police and/or fire departments have been awarded a cumulative $4.56 million from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to help ensure the availability of local public safety and emergency response services. Brockton, Fall River, Framingham, Lowell, Malden and Somerville will get...
After its worker group publicly questioned whether a previous voluntary recognition announcement was official, International Documentary Association management has signed a voluntary recognition agreement with the union backing their organizing workers.
Both IDA and the worker group, Documentary Workers United, which is associated with the Communications Workers of America Local 9003, announced the development Wednesday. DWU says both IDA executive director Richard Ray Perez and CWA Local 9003 president Marisa Remski signed the voluntary recognition agreement. According to the worker group, all of the roles they originally asked for in their initial request for voluntary recognition will be included in the...
