GM and Honda plan to bring affordable EVs to the market – how much it will cost you

GM and Honda will collaborate on a new affordable electric vehicle, the car giants announced Tuesday.

The new car is expected to launch by 2027 and could cost less than $30,000.

Despite the popularity of electric cars, their not-so-affordable price hinders some drivers from driving them

The pair are already working together on two EVs - the 2024 Honda Prologue and to-be-named Acura.

The Prologue and Acura EV are made from GM's Ultium electric platform, reports Forbes.

The 2027 collaboration will now include next-generation specs, including a new battery system.

The two automakers are working to produce more affordable electric cars globally, as many existing ones today are more expensive than a gas-powered vehicle.

With the anticipated collaboration priced in the $30K range, drivers are expected to find the price more affordable compared to other ones in America.

The 2022 Polestar 2 starts at $45,900, while the cheapest Tesla starts at $48,190.

The U.S. government has set a target for 50 percent EV sales by 2030.

And it is hoped that improvements in the electric car market such as performance and affordability will make this more attainable.

GM's Ultium-based electric cars announced to the public are all premium models.

A $30K Equinox EV has been announced, but no further details have been released.

The two 2024 collaborations will be made by GM in its plants, but future ones will be made by both GM and Honda, producing millions per year.

GM and Honda will continue to focus on affordable production and high-quality vehicles for global markets, as the newest partnership includes GM's Ultium batteries with lithium metal solid-state technology.

The two are additionally figuring out future battery technologies and may assimilate Honda's solid-state battery system.

With the expensive cost of producing and advancing EV technology, more automakers are anticipated to collaborate in the future.

Ford is currently partnering with Volkswagen, while Toyota have joined with Subaru.

