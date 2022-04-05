ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

kclu.org
 2 days ago

It's Poetry Month! If you've ever thought about giving poetry...

www.kclu.org

NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Send us your mini poems

Every April, we ask our audience to help us celebrate National Poetry Month by writing their own poems. Whether you're an amateur or an award-winning poet, we want your haikus, your odes, your unconventional prose. Here's how it works: Share your original poem to Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

The 10 New Books You Should Be Reading This April

There’s something eminently satisfying about looking back into history and learning something new from the experience. This isn’t just history in the sense of wars, revolutions and governments — depending on the telling, the right history can teach you about the origins of a favorite meal or a transformative moment in the life of a beloved artist. Our recommended books for April include plenty of forays into an array of histories — works where you might end up with new insights into an old favorite.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Life & Beth: how to watch Amy Schumer's new show in the UK

Amy Schumer is back on our screens with a brand new series - and it looks brilliant! The comedian and actress is set to star as the lead in the new show, Life & Beth, which is all about one woman's journey back to her past to reconsider what's going in the present.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Michael Lewis talks about his new book, new podcast season

CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Michael Lewis to discuss his latest book, "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story," and the new season of his podcast, "Against the Rules." His book details the efforts of a small group of doctors who tried to convince leading U.S. health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 long before they did. The latest season of his podcast explores the concept of experts, and how they can be unexpected people or come from unexpected places.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life’ review

There’s something about comics that elevates the written word which is plain to see in The Art of Living: Reflections on Mindfulness and the Overexamined Life. The new hardcover from Abrams ComicArts is by Grant Snider features a comic strip style with a complete “story” on each page. The word “story” is in quotes because in many ways this book is poetry paired with drawings made to make you think, reflect, and ultimately calm your nerves. It’s a bit about living, but in many ways, it’s also a book about slowing down and not doing anything at all to better respect and enjoy being alive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Ocean Vuong's new poems examine the 'big, big yesterday' since his mother was alive

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

