KC Ballet to perform at The Kennedy Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet will continue a holiday tradition in Washington, D.C. later this year.

The Ballet will present its version of “The Nutcracker” during a holiday presentation. Performances are scheduled from Nov. 23-27 and tickets are now on sale .

The ballet will also provide an insider’s look as they prepare onstage for performance. The open rehearsal for the Kansas City Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The company’s production of The Nutcracker is choreographed by Artistic Director Devon Carney.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.