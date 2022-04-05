ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Possible human remains found along river in Illinois

By Andy Koval
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
JOLIET, Ill. — Possible human remains were discovered along the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Tuesday morning. Just before...

Comments / 13

Barb Kroman Soto
1d ago

they say possibly. how can they get help from people if they don't even know if the remains are human or not. do they not know what a human look like, especially a dead person. they need to get a new line of work if they dont know what a body or a dead body looks like.

Stephen Bennett
1d ago

Maybe, the media could of waited until they were sure just what these remains were before announcing this? Or is the news short of stories right now?

