Auburn, AL

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving former A-State football coach Gus Malzahn

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night. Auburn...

The Spun

Gus Malzahn Was Reportedly In Car Accident Monday Night

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn was reportedly involved in a pretty serious car accident Monday night, according to Rivals.com’s Brian Stultz. Per Stultz, “Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn. A man was lifted away in a helicopter.” Adding, “We are not sure of how Malzahn was involved (driver, passenger, other car, etc…) but we can report that he was involved.”
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
Columbus Police on scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash has claimed the life of motorcycle rider Willie Lindsey. Bryan said Lindsey, 56, was pronounced dead […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Police release identity of motorcyclist in fatal crash on N. Marksheffel Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on N. Marksheffel Road on March 15. According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Tamlin Rd. at Marksheffel Rd. when he tried making a northbound turn. After turning, the motorcycle drifted The post Police release identity of motorcyclist in fatal crash on N. Marksheffel Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
WSET

Motorcyclist critically injured in Rivermont crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Dept. is investigating a motorcycle crash in the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue at 4:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. Officers determined that a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist who ran red light injured in crash, Beloit police say

BELOIT, Wis. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in downtown Beloit Monday afternoon after police said they ran a red light. The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51/Riverside Drive and White Avenue/Portland Avenue. Police said the motorcyclist and a sedan crashed, leaving the motorcyclist hurt. ﻿ The motorcyclist was cited in the...
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California Star High School Football player Carlton Keegan killed in a car accident

Carlton Keegan a star offensive lineman with college recruits drooling over his talents died in a car crash in California. According to reports, Keegan a star football player was in the passenger in a vehicle when the driver went off the road and crashed into a tree. Keegan recently played in an All-Star Football Game for Central Coast High School Athletes.
