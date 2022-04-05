Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving former A-State football coach Gus Malzahn

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO