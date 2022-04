Whenever we purchase a food product, it's probably safe to assume that we want to consume whatever is written on the package. For example, if we bought a package of Oreo cookies, only to open them and discover Fig Newtons inside instead of the chocolate and creme cookies we were expecting, we'd probably be pretty disappointed, not to mention upset. Packaging and labels are pretty important, and if the two don't coincide, then it can cause lots of confusion. This is exactly what happened to one Trader Joe's shopper, who recently took to Reddit to solve a mystery behind a seemingly mislabeled canned beverage.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO