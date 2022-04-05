ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern,. southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota. This. includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne...

www.kulr8.com

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 255 FPUS55 KSLC 140351. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Hermosa Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a stage near 14.0 feet through Friday evening and then slowly begin falling. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.9 Wed 6 pm CDT 14.0 14.0 13.8
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 720 FPUS55 KGGW 072000. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and. variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late. evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South...
GLASGOW, MT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence is...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

