WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Hermosa Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
