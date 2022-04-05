ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma House Passes Near-total Abortion Ban With Threat Of Prison For Providers

By Gabriella Borter
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would make it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives brought the bill to a...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

