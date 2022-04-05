Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO