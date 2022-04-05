ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Rights Body 'Concerned' Over El Salvador Gang Measures

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday expressed concern about El Salvador's approach to combating gang violence, pointing to "alleged cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment." El Salvador's government declared a state of emergency 10 days ago following a bloody weekend of gang violence that...

