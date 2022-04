Scientists have discovered a secret great white shark social club in the clear blue waters of Guadalupe Island, off the western coast of Mexico. Dozens of sharks descend on the island's coastline to forage every fall and winter, but their Pacific holidays are hardly solitary getaways. According to new research published March 23 in the journal Biology Letters, a group of tagged great whites formed tight cliques during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. They preferred to patrol for food with close buddies or in same-sex pairs, sometimes spending more than an hour swimming around together.

