ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

New parity-time symmetric system opens up range of wavelengths to researchers, engineers

By Washington University in St. Louis
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the labs of Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor, and Xuan "Silvia" Zhang, associate professor, at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, have developed the first fully integrated parity-time symmetric electronic system. And it can be made without...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Helps Quantum Computer Crunch Chemistry Equations

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Electronic System#Design#Postdoctoral Research#The Edwin H Florence#Washington University#Nature Nanotechnology
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ComicBook

Scientists Raise Possibility of Life Living Under the Surface of Pluto

The furthest reaches of our solar system may hold the key to finding evidence of alien life. While it's a long shot that life will actually resemble human life like you and I, a new study published in Nature Communications suggests Pluto has two ice volcanoes continuing to spew ice and frozen water across an area on the planet. The existence of ice volcanoes, scientists say, could mean there's a potential heat source and, in turn, water somewhere beneath the dwarf planet's surface.
ASTRONOMY
TechRadar

Microsoft has developed a whole new kind of qubit to accelerate quantum computing

Microsoft has announced a breakthrough in the race for quantum supremacy, as the next wave of computational power comes further into view. The ultimate goal – building a viable and useful quantum computer – is still thought to be some way off, especially given the complex workloads expected of such a machine. But these incremental steps could have big ramifications in the future.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
IFLScience

Microplastics Found In Live Human Lung Tissue For The First Time

From the top of the tallest mountain to the depths of the ocean floor, this planet of ours is now pretty much covered in a thin layer of plastic. Tiny fragments of the stuff abound in the water we drink, the condiments we flavor our food with, and the air we breathe. They have even been found in our blood.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

7 portable power stations to keep your devices charged in the wild

It is finally hiking, camping, and outdoor season! It is the season to disconnect from cities and civilization and to get a breath of fresh air in mother nature’s arms. Even though it seems extremely relieving to stop looking at our phones, laptops, and all other devices for a short period of time, for some of us, it is a necessity to keep our devices charged and get them to work wherever we go.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New strategy to control distribution of acid sites in zeolites

Zeolites are one of the shape-selective catalysts. The characteristics of zeolites, which come from the structural confinement on the molecular dimensions, are crucial for shape-selective catalysis. The catalytical acid sites at different positions of zeolites show a distinct confinement effect for reactant molecules, especially reflected in mordenite (MOR) zeolite catalyzing...
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

What is time?

Time is the apparent progression of events from past to future. While it's impossible to completely define the nature of time, we all share many common experiences bound by time: Causes lead naturally to effects, we remember the past but not the future and the evolution of time appears to be continuous and irreversible.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Two Spacewalking Astronauts Were Captured on Camera All The Way From Earth

In our age, we've grown accustomed to pictures of astronauts inside the International Space Station, as they float in zero-G and tend their science experiments. We're even getting used to images of spacewalking astronauts. But this is something new. The photographer is Sebastian Voltmer, an award-winning German photographer published in...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Solar hydrogen: Better photoelectrodes through flash heating

Producing low-cost metal-oxide thin films with high electronic quality for solar water splitting is not an easy task. Especially since quality improvements of the upper metal oxide thin films need thermal processing at high temperatures, which would melt the underlying glass substrate. Now, a team at HZB-Institute for Solar Fuels has solved this dilemma: A high intensity and rapid light pulse directly heats the semiconducting metal-oxide thin film, allowing to achieve the optimal heating conditions without damaging the substrate.
SCIENCE
Daily Camera

Zayo claims new 800G optical wavelength network is world’s longest

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications and infrastructure services, claims its new 800G optical wavelength network that stretches 1,044.51 kilometers (649 miles) between Reno, Nev., and Springville, Utah, is the world’s longest. Networks described as 800G can transmit up to 800 billion bits of data...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
scitechdaily.com

NASA Makes First-of-Its-Kind Detection of Reduced Human CO2 Emissions

For the first time, researchers have spotted short-term, regional fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) across the globe due to emissions from human activities. Using a combination of NASA satellites and atmospheric modeling, the scientists performed a first-of-its-kind detection of human CO2 emissions changes. The new study uses data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2) to measure drops in CO2 emissions during the COVID-19 pandemic from space. With daily and monthly data products now available to the public, this opens new possibilities for tracking the collective effects of human activities on CO2 concentrations in near real-time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy