Comics

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Reveals Exact Time of Premiere

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rising of the Shield Hero will finally be returning for Season 2 after a few years away, and Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when fans will be able to check out the season premiere! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now in high gear and while fans have already seen some...

comicbook.com

BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Creator Honors Final Episode With Spicy Art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda's original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it's gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Essence

A Happy Lizzo Gives Fans A Peek At Her Mystery Beau

She let everyone know she's happy (or "Happyyyyyyyyyyyy" that is) while grabbing a kiss from the gentleman during a getaway she shared to Instagram. Lizzo‘s got a man at home, and he’s so good to her (or however the Chante Moore song goes…). The superstar made that...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Sets Up for Season 2's Debut With Raphtalia

One awesome The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay is getting ready for the anime's return with Season 2 with one great take on Raphtalia! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series first made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was such an instant hit with fans that it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be returning with not one, but two new seasons someday. Following a couple of unexpected delays over the course of its production, that actual someday is now nearer that ever as Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere as part of the new slate of Spring 2022 anime releases.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Shows Off Marin's Coolest Makeover

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought one of Marin Kitagawa's coolest looks to life! The anime adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series is now nearing the end of its debut season run, and fans have been drawn to the anime despite all of the other heavy hitters this Winter thanks to the central duo of Marin and Wakana Gojo. Marin has especially been a major hit with fans of the anime as she has shown off all kinds of makeovers thanks to her love for cosplay bringing her closer and closer to her dream together with Gojo.
COMICS
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Drops New Trailer

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for one final anime movie, and has released a new trailer! Negi Haruba's original manga series for The Quintessential Quintuplets is now complete, and that has had fans wondering about how the anime would be approaching the series' ending. The second season of the series brought the story closer than ever to an end as Fuutarou is one step closer to piecing together his memories of the past (and ended on one major mystery for the future), and soon fans will get to see how it all comes to an end with one final anime project.
COMICS
ComicBook

Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Readies for Ghislaine's Season 2 Return

One awesome Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation fan is readying for Ghislaine Dedolia's return in the second season with some fierce cosplay! The debut anime season showed many fans how Rifujin na Magonote's original novel series had inspired much of the way Isekai anime and manga stories are told today, but what really made a mark with fans was the fact that the production values for the adaptation were much higher than anything else seen during the series' respective seasonal runs. Fans noticed how those behind the anime seemed to put a ton of care and attention to detail into making it happen, and thus now fans are excited for more.
COMICS
ComicBook

Bastard Anime Announces Release Date, Episode Count

The era of the 1980s for anime had its fair share of brutal franchises that helped introduce scores of new fans to the medium for the first time in North America. Now, Netflix is aiming to revisit this gruesome time by recreating the series known as Bastard!! which first hit the scene in 1988. With the series set to arrive this year, Bastard!! has revealed when fans can expect Dark Schneider to return and how many episodes will make up the first season of the series.
TV SERIES

