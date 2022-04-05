ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov signs bill strengthening Maine's child welfare ombudsman

By The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that strengthens the Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman following several highly publicized deaths of children in June. The governor sponsored the bill that was one of several child welfare enhancements proposed...

