Kourtney Kardashian's Edgy French Manicure Doubles as Bridal Nail Art

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Congratulations are in order: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married after Sunday's Las Vegas Grammys award ceremony. The couple reportedly went to the altar at almost 2 a.m. sans license because, according to Kardashian, "practice makes perfect." After Kardashian donned an Et Ochs cutout jumpsuit that perfectly complemented...

Comments / 43

Deborah Ann Churchlesher
1d ago

Can’t stand them. Who is raising ur kids. Really. Live ur life and should be with kids 24/7. Shame on u.

Reply
13
Wendy Calvert
1d ago

Why do we keep hearing about this family? No one cares

Reply
26
jacqui
1d ago

I see a small little round belly. I wonder if she's pregnant.

Reply(2)
12
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

