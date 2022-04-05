Aniyah Tanksley: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week

Sophomore hurdler and high jumper Aniyah Tanksley has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

ROCKINGHAM — Sophomore track and field athlete Aniyah Tanksley has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

A multi-event athlete for Richmond Senior High School, Tanksley helped the Lady Raiders win their second Sandhills Athletic Conference meet of the season last Wednesday.

Placing in two hurdles events and the high jump, and earning nine points, this is Tanksley’s first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Age: 16

Birthday: Dec. 13, 2005

Year: Sophomore

Spring Sport: Track and Field

Events: 100 & 300-meter hurdles, High Jump

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Experience: 4 years

“ON TRACK” WITH ANIYAH TANKSLEY

The Lady Raiders competed at Lee County High School against the host team and rival Scotland High School. Registering 67 points, Richmond edged the Lady Scots by six points.

Tanksley placed in all three events that she participated in — the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump.

Her best finish of the day was a first-place time in the 300-meter hurdles, ending the race in 55.90 seconds. That time was 1.15 seconds faster than second-place finisher and teammate I’liyah Hailey, and collected five points for Richmond.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Tanksley finished third overall, adding another point. Completing the race in 18.81 seconds, Tanksley was just 0.15 seconds behind teammate Jamaya Fuller, who took second.

Rounding out her successful afternoon, Tanksley notched a second-place mark and three more points in the high jump. Clearing the bar at 4 feet, 5 inches, Tanksley was just an inch away from taking first place.

Richmond will prepare for another Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday, as the Lady Raiders will travel to Southern Lee High School and face the Lady Cavaliers and Pinecrest High School.

Aniyah Tanksley (right) clears a hurdle at a home track and field meet earlier this season. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH ANIYAH TANKSLEY

ROSports: How did you get involved with hurdles and the high jump, and what has allowed you to be successful in both this season?

Tanksley: “I got into hurdles and the high jump when I started track and field in seventh grade when I lived in Charlotte. I guess because of my height, the length on my legs and ability to jump, it just came naturally to me.

“I’m successful because of my confidence and by practicing really hard. I try to make my family and the team proud, and that really motivates me.”

ROSports: What is the best part about being a member of the Lady Raider track and field team, and what are some goals you have for the rest of the season?

Tanksley: “The best part about this season has been going to the invitationals on Saturdays. Winning medals is always nice and I’ve been able to compete against some really strong competition.

“As a team, we want to keep connecting with one another and be one with each other. Personally, I want to keep building up my confidence and focus on the positives.”

ROSports: Which event is your favorite to compete in and why?

Tanksley: “Running the 300 hurdles is my favorite because I let the other runners think they got me in the first 200 meters. But then I have this special package that kicks in during the last 100 meters and I like that rush to the finish line.

“The high jump is the easiest event for me because my form allows me to get over the bar pretty easily.”

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week soon.