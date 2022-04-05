ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe after Amber Alert; suspect captured in Cleveland

 1 day ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old North Royalton girl who was allegedly abducted by her stepbrother. Authorities confirmed both Tessa...

