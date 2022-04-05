Paige visits Jacksboro Elementary School 3rd grade class

JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The clean-up continued across North Texas Wednesday after at least 10 confirmed tornadoes touched down on Mar. 21. One of the areas hit hardest was Jacksboro, where officials confirmed an EF-3 twister moved through. Jacksboro Elementary School was hit by the tornado, and it’s hard to believe that students, parents, and staff were inside the building and made it out alive. Jacksboro Elementary School after it was hit by an EF-3 tornado. (credit: Alexis Wainwright/CBSDFW.com) In a cell phone video given to CBS 11, someone can be heard shouting, “Have a seat against the wall.” This was the view inside...

JACKSBORO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO