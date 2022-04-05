ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Producers search for ‘Tulsa King’ extras in OKC

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
Sly CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been digitally altered) Sylvester Stallone attends the closing ceremony screening of "The Specials" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Producers of the upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” is looking for extras in Oklahoma City.

The series has been filming in Tulsa, prompting road closures in downtown Tulsa. Now, cast and crew members are headed to the capital.

Producers are looking for the following roles:

  • Men between the ages of 25 and 40 to act as New York City cops. Those with actual law enforcement experience are preferred. Must be clean-shaven. Filming will take place April 13 and 14.
  • Men and women between the ages of 25 to 50 to act as ATF and FBI agents. Accepting all applications for all ethnicities. Filming will take place on April 18.
  • Pedestrians, Pedestrians with cars (no white or red cars), bank tellers, bank employees, business men, business women, older women, older successful ranchers, indigenous customers, and a maintenance worker. Filming will take place April 19.
  • Mobster men between the ages of 30 to 60. Must look tough and be available to film on both April 20 and April 21.

If you’d like to apply, you’ll need to email the following information to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com:

  • Two pictures, including a headshot and a full body option. Please do not wear hats or sunglasses.
  • Name your pictures YourName_Closeup.jpg and YourName_Full.jpg. You’ll also need to size them under 250KB.
  • Include contact information: name, phone number, email address, and physical address.
  • Title the email as: UTP- (Name of Role) Ex. UTP - Airport Folk, Cowboys, Flight Attendants, ETC.

If you have already been booked in a role, please do not apply for a second time.

