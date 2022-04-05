ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He's been able to ramp things up a bit

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTH9x_0f0JnrZY00

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He is on the court getting shots up. He’s been able to ramp things up a bit.”

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets ‘hopeful’ injured Seth Curry will be set to play vs. #Knicks nypost.com/2022/04/05/net… via @nypostsports8:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody’s latest G League assignment: “The fact that he hasn’t been in the rotation isn’t an indication that his development has in any way stopped.

“This is a really a good opportunity for him to play big minutes in a meaningful game with Santa Cruz.” – 6:41 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Another update from Nets tonight vs #Rockets: James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is OUT. Curry, Dragic, Duke Jr, Harris, Sharpe, Simmons were already listed OUT. – 6:20 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash was asked if the #Nets are considering resting Seth Curry through the Play-In. Nash explains how he doesn’t think even that amount of rest would address Curry’s ongoing ankle issues. That’s more of an off-season fix so they expect he’ll be managing it through the year. pic.twitter.com/cWyE4BajXR6:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN3Lg_0f0JnrZY00

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says the team is hopeful Seth Curry can play tmrw. They prefer that to resting him until the play in. Nash says there’s no guarantee a couple days rest can clear up what may take an off season to fully heal. So they’ve accepted he’ll be fighting through this ongoing. – 5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash said he’s hopeful Seth Curry can play tomorrow. Says a couple days of rest won’t cure his ankle, so they’re not planning to hold him out for the rest of the regular season. #Nets5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash said rest only goes so far with Curry. He will likely be in this situation the rest of the regular season. – 5:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Seth Curry plays tomorrow against the Knicks, but that “we’ll see” because “Seth’s in a tough spot” and that “rest might not be the cure.” – 5:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash is hopeful that Curry (ankle soreness) will play tomorrow vs. Knicks. – 5:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash is hopeful Seth Curry plays tomorrow at MSG. Wanted to give him an extra night of rest. – 5:50 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I asked Steve Kerr about his excitement of a possible playoff lineup of Jordan, Steph, Klay, Dre, and Draymond: pic.twitter.com/IyYMT4Zj985:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9QX5_0f0JnrZY00

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s involvement in practice:

“He’s not involved with any of that, but he is on the court now getting some shots up, and he’s been able to ramp things up a little bit, and he’s doing well.” – 3:56 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry isn’t participating in any team practice activities, but has been able to get shots up and has ramped this up, Kerr says. – 3:49 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: I don’t think he’s all the way back, but I think he’s turned a corner.” – 3:48 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steph Curry is not yet involved in team activities, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but did take the court today and put up shots. – 3:48 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says the No. 1 goal for Warriors going into the final three regular-season games is securing home court advantage. They need one more win to do so. – 3:48 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr says home court advantage in the first round is a goal for them. And the biggest thing on their mind right now. – 3:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “doing well” and has been able to ramp up a bit. – 3:47 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He is on the court getting shots up. He’s been able to ramp things up a bit.” – 3:47 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was on the practice court today getting shots up. – 3:47 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

OUT TONIGHT

LeBron James

Cole Anthony

Gary Harris

Seth Curry

More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju…3:03 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Injury update from Nets (vs #Rockets tonight): Brown (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE; Curry (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 10:44 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets rule Bruce Brown available against Houston tonight and Seth Curry out. No surprise on either. – 10:43 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) is available but Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out. #Nets #rockets10:43 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry is officially ruled out with left ankle soreness for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 10:42 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Rockets. Bruce Brown (non-COVID illness) will play. – 10:42 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

It’s usually about this time when Caleb Love goes all Steph Curry on his opponent. – 10:43 PM

Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini

Hank you Steph Curry for filling me in on the @SUBWAY Capi-cola.

Sounds delish.

#cabagol10:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fred VanVleet is currently 2nd in 3pm per game behind only Stephen Curry (whom he is shooting a better % than)

#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/vXqVGtbAKG5:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrfQR_0f0JnrZY00

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it’s turned out… I’m not too worried about him.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 1, 2022

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry’s rehab is going fine. He’s not worried about him finding rhythm entering the playoffs, and playing in the last two regular season games wouldn’t make much of a difference. ” All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm,” he said. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 1, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Vince Cellini
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Steph Curry Update Is Encouraging: NBA World Reacts

Warriors guard Steph Curry is still rehabbing a sprained ligament in his left foot, but the latest update on his status is very encouraging. On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry is “ramping things up” as far his recovery process is concerned. That’s good news for Golden State since the playoffs are just around the corner.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr vows to 'ride with Klay forever' in closing lineup

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knew Klay Thompson’s return to the court was going to be a process. The three-time NBA champion made his long-awaited comeback on Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from the hardwood. In his first six games back, Klay was averaging 14.7...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Moses Moody#G League#Non Covid#Curry Dragic
The Ringer

How the Steph Curry–Led Warriors Connect to the Tim Duncan–Led Spurs

Logan and Raja dig into their feelings about UNC beating Duke over the weekend (1:00), where Lakers head coach Frank Vogel could end up when he inevitably gets fired after this disastrous season (11:00), and what more the Nets need on their coaching staff (22:00). Then Logan describes his theory of how the present-day Steph Curry–led Warriors connect to the Tim Duncan–led Spurs (26:00) before Raja explains why we haven’t yet been able to have a Bridgerton Boys appearance with Season 2 up on Netflix (37:00).
NBA
The Associated Press

AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Responds To LeBron's Viral Quote

The two have faced off in the NBA Finals four different times when James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry and the Warriors went 3-1 in their four meetings for the title. However, James did lead his Cavs back from down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals to...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Kerr Takes Light Shot At LeBron James & The Lakers

Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite having a roster fit to win an NBA title, the Lakers couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament, which is pretty abysmal. Now, LeBron and the Lakers are the laughing stock of the NBA, and there are plenty of people out there looking to take shots at the purple and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50 Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kerr takes subtle jab at LeBron, Lakers after missing playoffs

Steve Kerr just couldn’t help himself. The Warriors coach took a subtle jab at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday after their California rivals were officially eliminated from the playoff contention. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” and was asked about whether Jordan Poole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy