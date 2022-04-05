Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He's been able to ramp things up a bit

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He is on the court getting shots up. He’s been able to ramp things up a bit.”

#Nets 'hopeful' injured Seth Curry will be set to play vs. #Knicks

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody’s latest G League assignment: “The fact that he hasn’t been in the rotation isn’t an indication that his development has in any way stopped.

“This is a really a good opportunity for him to play big minutes in a meaningful game with Santa Cruz.” – 6:41 PM

Another update from Nets tonight vs #Rockets: James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is OUT. Curry, Dragic, Duke Jr, Harris, Sharpe, Simmons were already listed OUT.

Steve Nash was asked if the #Nets are considering resting Seth Curry through the Play-In. Nash explains how he doesn't think even that amount of rest would address Curry's ongoing ankle issues. That's more of an off-season fix so they expect he'll be managing it through the year.

Steve Nash says the team is hopeful Seth Curry can play tmrw. They prefer that to resting him until the play in. Nash says there's no guarantee a couple days rest can clear up what may take an off season to fully heal. So they've accepted he'll be fighting through this ongoing.

I asked Steve Kerr about his excitement of a possible playoff lineup of Jordan, Steph, Klay, Dre, and Draymond:

Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s involvement in practice:

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: I don't think he's all the way back, but I think he's turned a corner."

Steve Kerr says the No. 1 goal for Warriors going into the final three regular-season games is securing home court advantage. They need one more win to do so.

Steve Kerr says home court advantage in the first round is a goal for them. And the biggest thing on their mind right now.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "He is on the court getting shots up. He's been able to ramp things up a bit."

OUT TONIGHT

LeBron James

Cole Anthony

Gary Harris

Seth Curry

More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 3:03 PM

Injury update from Nets (vs #Rockets tonight): Brown (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE; Curry (left ankle soreness) – OUT

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: "We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it's turned out… I'm not too worried about him."

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry's rehab is going fine. He's not worried about him finding rhythm entering the playoffs, and playing in the last two regular season games wouldn't make much of a difference. " All it takes is one shot and he's back in rhythm," he said.

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State's Stephen Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out — but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me.