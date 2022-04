CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state has had just 87 new COVID cases and eight deaths since its last report. West Virginia's total active case count stands at 324; its daily percent positivity was 1.06%; its death toll for the whole pandemic is at 6,749; and there have been 498,322 total cases since COVID arrived here in March 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO